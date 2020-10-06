South Beach Spirits, Inc.: South Beach Spirits Inc., "SBES" Shareholder Update

RICHMOND HILL, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2020 / South Beach Spirits Inc., currently trading on the OTC Markets symbol "SBES", is a U.S. public company, currently domiciled in the State of Nevada.

Management:

Meihua Xu, Co-CEO

Martin Ustin, Co-CEO

Shareholder Update: On October 1st, 2020 South Beach Spirits Inc. "SBES", is formally informing Shareholders that all prior control disputes within the Company have been resolved and management, as a unified group, is now poised to resume the implementation of its long-term business plan.

While lifestyle themed companies have been significantly disrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic, the alcohol beverage industry has experienced large growth. As a result, management is focusing on new, emerging opportunities, which are being pursued aggressively.

While it has been difficult to transact business, especially internationally, during the pandemic the last several months, the Company has made arrangements to meet virtually and efficiently.

SBES Co-CEO, Meihua Xu, stated, "We feel we have the team now that will allow us to capture those emerging opportunities that are a good fit for us. Management is healthy and back to work to grow the Company."

*Safe Harbor Statement Information in this press release may contain 'forward-looking statements.' Statements describing objectives or goals or the Company's future plans are also forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the financial performance of the Company and market valuations of its stock, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the 'Safe Harbor' provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks relating to the ability to close transactions being contemplated, risks related to sales, acceptance of South Beach Spirits Inc.'s products, increased levels of competition, changes, dependence on intellectual property rights and other risks detailed from time to time in South Beach Spirits Inc. periodic reports filed with the regulatory authorities.

Email: SBESCorp@gmail.com

SOURCE: South Beach Spirits Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609015/South-Beach-Spirits-Inc-SBES-Shareholder-Update