Cloud Storage Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 222.25 Billion By 2027 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Latest Market Research Report " Cloud Storage Market Based on Component (Solution and Services), Deployment Type (Private, Public, and Hybrid), User Type (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Retail, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, and Others) and Based on Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published on Valuates Reports .

The global cloud storage market size was valued at USD 46.12 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 222.25 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Major factors driving the growth of Cloud Storage Market size are a substantial change to hybrid cloud as the primary deployment model, increased compensation for low-cost data storage, faster accessibility of data, increased cloud adoption across several industry verticals, security concerns over cloud storage, and growth in cloud adoption among small and medium enterprises.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE CLOUD STORAGE MARKET SIZE

The growing demand for hybrid storage, where flexibility is given to move between private and public storage space, is expected to drive the cloud storage market size during the forecast period. Furthermore, the high private cloud prices and the risk of open threats in public cloud storage among end-users, including banking, healthcare, and government sectors. This increase in the adoption of a hybrid cloud.

Regardless of the location of the data center, cloud storage provides quicker data access. Also, cloud storage entails low investment costs because on-site data centers and additional service and maintenance costs are not needed. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the cloud storage market size.

COVID-19 has pushed companies to migrate to cloud environments to deal with the lockdown crisis and promote their geographically scattered teams with regular data access, sharing, and collaboration.

CLOUD STORAGE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on the industry, the BFSI segment is expected to hold the largest cloud storage market share. Since BFSI companies are expected to process, recover, and preserve large volumes of data, different cloud strategies are continuously adopted. For improved scalability, low latency, and data protection, this continuous migration to multi-cloud environments drives the need for cloud storage solutions.

Based on the region, North America is expected to hold the largest cloud storage market share. This dominance of North America is attributed to the presence of large companies providing innovative solutions. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the cloud storage market share.

CLOUD STORAGE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Component

Solution



Services

By Deployment Type

Private



Public



Hybrid

By User Type

Large Enterprises



Small and Medium Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

BFSI



Government & Public Sector



Healthcare



IT & Telecom



Retail



Manufacturing



Media & Entertainment



Others

By Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





France





UK





Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



Japan





China





India





Rest of Asia-Pacific



LAMEA



Latin America





Middle East





Africa

Key Market Players

Amazon Web Services, Inc.



Alibaba Cloud



Dell Technologies Inc.



Google, Inc.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP



IBM Corporation



Microsoft Corporation



Oracle Corporation



Rackspace Hosting, Inc.



VMware, Inc

