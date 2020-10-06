Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. Announces Cryptocurrency Launch

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2020 / Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. (OTC PINK:LEAS), the Company, is pleased to announce the launch of the Leascoin Cryptocurrency asset.

Leascoin is now a tradeable asset on the (GASP) blockchain and can be deployed as an additional asset for the company's upcoming acquisitions of a cryptocurrency mining datacenter and a cannabis banking platform.

Stated CEO, Jason Tucker: "The launch of Leascoin will prove to be much more consequential to our business strategy once the company begins integration with its pending acquisitions. We're building a strong portfolio with a big picture in mind, that I believe will soon be much clearer to shareholders."

About:

About Strategic Asset Leasing Inc.: LEAS is focused on leveraging technology assets with a focus on the FinTech Industry and Internet of Things (IoT). These are rapidly growing sectors where Strategic will be developing and licensing technologies that will help companies penetrate these markets, increasing shareholder value.

Forward Looking Statements:

