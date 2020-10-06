Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc.: KB Industries Creates Advisory Board as Part of Growth Strategy

Highly respected entrepreneur Thomas J. Alfredo named as first Advisory Board member

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2020 / Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc.s' (OTC PINK:AWSL) CEO Kevin Bagnall is pleased to announce the creation of an Advisory Board and the appointment of its first member, Thomas F. Alfredo who is based in New York state.

The KB Industries Advisory Board will consist of seasoned business professionals from a variety of industries and professional disciplines that will assist Mr. Bagnall and other KB Industries executives in helping shape the strategic initiatives of the company.

Mr. Alfredo was first introduced to KBI's Flexi®-Pave in 2006 when he immediately recognized the benefits that Flexi®-Pave offered to engineering, construction and landscaping professionals. As owner of Alfredo LDC., a New York based Design/Build and Landscaping firm that provides services to high net worth individuals, celebrities, and corporations in the Tri-State area, he immediately began including Flexi®-Pave in many of his projects. "The introduction of Flexi®-Pave was not only a major benefit to my clients, but the environment benefitted as well and personally, our corporation became one of the most sought-after firms to do business within the industry. Since that day we have developed a strong bond with Kevin Bagnall, KBI's CEO and welcome the opportunity to be a part of the extraordinary growth we jointly envisage for AWSL/KBI." Mr. Alfredo stated, "The markets for all the technologies under the AWSL/KBI umbrella are exactly what this generation is seeking, I'm truly honored and excited to be a part of this exciting organization."

Mr. Alfredo studied Landscape Design and Horticulture under Pasqual Pirrone at the New York Botanical Gardens. He has since been invited to sit on numerous boards including the New York State Turf and Landscape Board, consulted to major organizations such as IBM and Pepsi-Cola as well as numerous architectural and engineering firms. He contributes his time as Chair of the National Adoption Foundation that has distributed over $4M in loans and grants over the past three years. He is also a current Board member of Collettey's Cookies, a nationally recognized woman-owned firm that will be featured on a television show that he helped negotiate to be aired in 2021.

Mr. Bagnall states "Tommy has been a pleasure to work with as a customer, he knows our products well, he sees the future potential of our firm and the industry which we created. With his knowledge, experience and drive he will be a major asset to AWSL/KBI for many years to come. We are honored to welcome him to our Advisory Board."

About Atlantic Wind and Solar: Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc, (OTC:AWSL) develops renewable energy power and infrastructure projects globally. Through its recently acquired K.B. Industries, the company manufactures and distributes its Flexi®-Pave flexible porous pavement. In parallel, the company is vigorously developing projects to convert Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) as well as biomass agricultural, yard, food, and even raw sewage waste to produce electricity using its Zero Emission Waste to Electricity (ZEW2E) solution. Visit www.atlanticwindandsolar.com

