Home Office Spending Market to Witness Escalating Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions During 2020-2030, Says Future Market Insights in New Study

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2020 / Future Market Insights: Future Market Insights (FMI) in its recent research reports on the home office spending market is slated to expand at a dexterous 15.3% CAGR over the projected period, 2020-2030. Government efforts concerning the prevention of COVID-19 contamination infer that home office has risen over from simply a benefit to a need for retaining the entire operation of work-related activities and businesses. The research states that the work-from-home (WFH) culture is projected to continue even after workplaces resume on a huge scale. Home office spending solutions are assisting remote working professionals to keep services and collaborations inundated with tech-enabled solutions.

"Buzzy vibe and free Wi-Fi of local coffee shops were existent home offices for hosts of laptop-hauling knowledge workers before the COVID-19 pandemic. That said, outbreak-led lockdowns and consequent consequences have obligated workers to take their jobs home, turning home office a much-sought-after feature of modern lifestyle," comments an FMI analyst.

Home Office Spending Market - Key Takeaways

Based on solutions, the services category is gaining traction as WFH is trend highlighted the need services for security risks and cyber threats.

By deployment, the implementation of cloud-based solutions keeps on expanding in the home office spending market by 2030.

Based on the application, business productivity will remain prominent in the home office spending technologies over the forecast period.

Home Office Spending Market - Key Trends

Cloud-based solutions are becoming key beneficiaries for organizations seeking a sustainable shift to working from home, paving way for the Home office spending market.

Provision of remotely managed IT service solutions and providing a cost-effective and safe approach scaling up employees' productivity is complementing market growth.

Key market players are shifting traditionally on-site workforce to permanently remote positions following the COVID-19 outbreak, boosting the market growth.

Home Office Spending Market - Regional Analysis

North America records the biggest market for home office spending with remote worker count to nearly 49% working from home on the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Europe is anticipated to be the second biggest market due to the strong presence of technology pioneers and well-established technology space.

East Asia is anticipated to exceed both Europe and North America market by 2030, primarily dominated by China currently

Home Office Spending Market - Competitive Landscape

The COVID-19 pandemic has marked the beginning of the new normal for remote working, making roads for home office innovation. Companies in the home office spending market are progressively tapping into this trend that is exhibiting no signs of slowing down. Additionally, they are majorly disposed of cloud-based models to gain a bigger customer base. For instance,

Oracle Corporation built up Oracle Onboarding which assures that employees who joined back the workplace are re-on boarded capably, abided by compliance, and set up for productivity.

Key players operating in the home office spending market include Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Google Inc., Plantronics Inc., Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., and Amazon Web Services Inc.

Home Office Spending Market - Market Segmentation

Solution

Tools Collaborations Tools Conferencing Software VPN Tool Cloud Backup/Drive Remote Desktop Software

Services Security services Network services Remotely Managed IT services Support services



Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

Application

Business Productivity

Information Security

Enterprise Communication

Others

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania

Get Valuable Insights into the Home Office Spending Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global home office spending market, presenting historical demand data and forecast statistics for the period from 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the home office spending market, allowing readers to glean qualitative and quantitative information which will enable them to make informed market decisions in the upcoming forecast period.

