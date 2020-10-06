De Novo Software: TissueGnostics Provides FCS Express Image Cytometry to Compliment Tissue Cytometry Analysis Workflows

PASADENA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2020 / De Novo Software, a premier provider of image cytometry data analysis solutions, and TissueGnostics, a solution provider for Precision Medicine / Next-Generation Digital Pathology, announced today that FCS Express Image Cytometry will be bundled with their high-end tissue cytometry instruments.

The non-exclusive partnership between TissueGnostics and De Novo Software allows TissueGnostics to provide FCS Express image cytometry analysis software with the company's suite of tissue cytometry instruments, offering users a complete imaging to publication-ready results workflow. Every new sale of a TissueGnostics' tissue cytometer globally will include a FCS Express image cytometry license (subject to certain limitations).

The collaboration provides a streamlined workflow that enables researches to quickly obtain comprehensive results from IF/IHC processed tissue sections. TissueGnostics' tissue cytometry-based technology permits the automated scanning of tissue sections (thereby creating a virtual slide), contextual analysis-based quantification of stained cells/structures, including Deep & Machine Learning solutions and raw data mining. The data obtained can be opened in De Novo Software's FCS Express Image Cytometry application, which allows scientists to create publication-ready charts, visualizations, and displays coupled with access to advanced statistics, high-dimensional data reduction tools, machine learning algorithms such as t-SNE, UMAP, FlowSOM all while relating results back to the original images.

"By bundling FCS Express Image Cytometry with our TissueFAXS cytometry platform TissueGnostics will solidify its position as global provider of state-of-the-art tissue cytometers, comprising solutions for brightfield, widefield fluorescence, confocal, multi-spectral, multiplexing, and high-throughput imaging as well as AI-based molecular profiling of and spatial phenotyping in tissue sections," said Dr. Rupert Ecker, CEO, TissueGnostics.

David Novo, president of De Novo Software, added, "The TissueGnostics instruments have been at the cutting edge of image cytometry for the last decade. The ability to obtain high-resolution single-cell images in an easy to use manner makes the TissueGnostics imagers a perfect complement for FCS Express Image Cytometry. With FCS Express, users can easily perform sophisticated image-based gating and apply and present cutting edge machine learning algorithms on their image-derived data."

About De Novo Software

De Novo Software is a leading provider of image and flow cytometry data analysis. Its primary product, FCS Express, is used by over 3,000 laboratories worldwide for research purposes, and many clinical flow cytometry laboratories for high-throughput clinical analysis. As the first third-party flow analysis software listed with the FDA for in-vitro diagnostic use, and with a full suite of 21 CFR Part 11 compliance features for both image and flow cytometry, FCS Express is the analysis tool of choice for researchers around the world. For more information, please visit www.denovosoftware.com/partnership-tissuegnostics/.

About TissueGnostics

TissueGnostics provides solutions for precision medicine (including instruments developed with ISO 13485 and IVD compliance) through fully integrated cutting-edge tissue cytometers, including a multitude of configurations from multispectral & high-throughput scanning to contextual tissue cytometry. TissueGnostics' systems enable automated scanning and quantitative analysis of tissue sections, biopsies, TMAs, smears as well as adherent cultured cells processed by immunohistochemistry or immunofluorescence. The goal of TissueGnostics is to provide flow cytometry-like phenotypic and functional analyses for solid tissue sections. If you are interested in TissueGnostics' tissue cytometry solutions, please visit https://tissuegnostics.com/.

Media Contact:

Sean Burke

info@denovosoftware.com

(213) 814 1240

SOURCE: De Novo Software

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/607830/TissueGnostics-Provides-FCS-Express-Image-Cytometry-to-Compliment-Tissue-Cytometry-Analysis-Workflows