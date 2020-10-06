The Managed Security Services market size is expected to grow over USD 19 billion at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.24% during the forecast period of 2017-2022.

Various end-user sectors are exhibiting their growing demand for express delivery of products which is fuelling spend growth in the Managed Security Services market. For instance, the express delivery of products such as investigational medical products, clinical supplies, and patient samples is critical for buyers in the healthcare sector.

Top Spending Regions in the Managed Security Services Market:

According to the spend share and forecasts, North America and Europe will be the leading regions in the Managed Security Services market.

North America

Europe

Secret Insights that drive the Supply chain market of Managed Security Services Market:

Courier express and parcel service providers' profit margins are expected to increase owing to the rise in adoption of cost-plus pricing and asset utilization rates.

In the Managed Security Services market, service providers prefer to their services based on seasonal demand.

Some of the top Managed Security Services suppliers listed in this report:

This Managed Security Services procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

CenturyLink Inc.

IBM Corp.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.

Dell Technologies Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc.

DXC Technology Co.

Wipro Ltd.

AT&T Inc.

BAE Systems Plc

