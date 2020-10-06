Aquaculture-Focused Investment Team Intros Peritus Capital, Expands to Full ESG Mandate

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peritus Capital is a newly established boutique investment firm catering to both early stage and established corporates that integrate Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) principles into their business models.

Peritus is led by Chief Executive Officer Howard Tang, with four additional partners forming his Executive Team. Most recently, Tang was a Managing Partner and investor in an aquaculture-focused asset finance firm based in Norway. In this position, Howard and his North America-based colleagues structured and executed USD 100m in aquacultured-based asset loans, rebranded the business, and expanded its presence to Continental Europe and the Americas.

Peritus' investment mandate will include sustainable aquaculture but broaden its focus to cover other ESG-oriented industries such as renewable energy and alternative proteins; the Team already has an extensive network of international investors with cross-border financing capability across the full capital structure. Accordingly, the Executive Team will be adding staff with the knowledge and expertise to integrate ESG policies into financial structures.

Commenting on the firm's debut, Tang said, "Finance is evolving. Companies can't ignore the seismic changes that ESG is having on business models and investment strategies. And our Team will be on the forefront of this evolution as an investor, partner, and financier."

Peritus is headquartered in New York City.

