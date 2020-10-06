Advances in Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Pave Way to Longer Molecules of High Fidelity, Global Valuation to Rise at CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to 2027

- Research application to be a highly lucrative segment, and demand for customized oligonucleotides for therapeutics and diagnostics applications to rise at rapid pace, where DNA oligonucleotides and RNA oligonucleotides are extensively-used segment

- Big strides in life-sciences industry make North America a prominent regional market, global market to reach US$ 4,511.3 Mn by 2027-end

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advances made in the chemistries of synthesis of oligonucleotide have spurred its prospects in research, and numerous commercial biotech and life-sciences applications. Biotech and pharmaceutical companies expending on research to develop molecules of higher fidelity and longer molecules.

The global oligonucleotide synthesis market was pegged at US$ 1,966.2 Mn in 2018, and is projected to expand at CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to 2027. A number of molecular biology applications will expand the revenue potential for players in the market.

Key Findings of Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Report

Synthesized oligonucleotides are the dominant product segment in 2018

The aforementioned segment is expected to retain its dominance during the assessment period of 2019 - 2027

Of the various applications, research is the leading segment in 2018

During the forecast period, therapeutics application segment is expected to be a highly lucrative one

North America was the leading geographical market in 2018

was the leading geographical market in 2018 Europe was the second-leading one in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market

was the second-leading one in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market Overall market is markedly fragmented

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Large strides have been made in the chemical synthesis of oligonucleotides that can be tailored to meet the applications in biotech and life-sciences industries. The rapid uptake in these applications is driving revenues in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market.

Various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have unlocked advanced organic chemistry to develop molecules of high yield, purity, and fidelity. This has been broadening the prospect of oligonucleotides in research application.

Growing demand for oligonucleotides and their analogies in combinatorial technology is expected to open several new revenue streams for stakeholder in the oligonucleotide synthesis market.

Rise in research and development of polymerase chain reaction, and next generation sequencing is boosting the growth of the oligonucleotide synthesis market.

Leaning of players to develop personalized medicine has stimulated biotech players seek oligonucleotides with new characteristics, thereby boosting the oligonucleotide synthesis market.

Expanding the drug pipelines consisting of RNAi therapeutic drugs has bolstered the generation of new opportunities in the market.

Key Impediments to Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Stakeholders

Despite the vast strides being made in the chemistries of organic molecules, the synthesis of oligonucleotide of longer chains and of good fidelity is difficult. There are significant risks of side effects, which heavily limit the commercial production of oligonucleotide of remarkable length. However, in coming years, researchers will be leaning on adopting new approaches pertaining to research and development of the synthesis of RNA analogs.

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market: Regional Landscape

Geographically, North America is a substantially lucrative market. Tens of scores of oligonucleotides are undergoing clinical trials in the U.S. Over the past few years, large strides have been made in life-sciences and biotech sectors, spurring the adoption of newly synthesized oligonucleotides. Rise in uptake in molecular biology application is also boosting the growth in the North America oligonucleotide synthesis market.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is showing remarkable revenue potential. The demand for new biotechnology molecules and research in personalized medicine will fuel the revenue potential of this regional market in coming years.

The Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market can be segmented as follows:

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by Product Type

Reagents & Consumables



Equipment



Synthesized Oligos



DNA Oligonucleotides





RNA Oligonucleotides





Others

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by Applications

Research



Polymerase Chain Reaction





Next Generation Sequencing





Others



Therapeutics



Antisense Oligonucleotides





Nucleic Acid Aptamers



Diagnostic

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by End User

Biotech & Pharma Companies



Research Inst.



Diagnostic Labs

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

