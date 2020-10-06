Online Dating Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 3.592 Billion by 2025 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Latest Market Research Report " Online Dating Market on the Basis of Services (General Online Dating Services, Merging Online Dating Services, Niche Online Dating Services, Relationship Services, and Social/Event Networking Sites), Basis of Age Group (18 to 24 Years, 25 to 34 Years, 35 to 44 Years, 45 to 54 Years, and 55 to 64 Years) Basis of Product (Apps and Website) Basis of Subscription (Non-Paid Online Dating Services and Paid Online Dating Services) and Based on Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published on Valuates Reports

The Global Online Dating Market Size is expected to grow from USD 2.230 Billion in 2019 to USD 3.592 Billion by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.26%.

In 2020, revenue growth for the dating services industry is likely to see substantial increases, as forced social distancing and mandated business closures disallow individuals to date in person, driving the online dating market size.

Outside traditional social circles, social patterns and increased dating and marriage contribute to coincident cultural shifts, including increasing interracial marriage rates. As the level of education and financial independence among youth in developing countries is rising rapidly, the online dating market size is set to grow rapidly during the projected period.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE ONLINE DATING MARKET SIZE

The growth of the online dating market size is driven by growing internet penetration, increasing the amount of time people spend on a smartphone, and changing communication habits.

Companies that are able to take advantage of the growing popularity of smartphones, with many operators solely providing services via mobile applications. As accessibility and speed increase, users are increasingly accessing the internet through their smartphones, allowing customers to access online dating services at their convenience. This growing technological advancement and smartphone adoption are expected to fuel the online dating market size.

In addition, matchmaker services are a much more costly choice than online dating. With a restricted free version provided by most online dating services, this business model is expected to further propel the growth of the online dating market size.

ONLINE DATING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The social dating services segment is expected to hold the largest online dating market share based on service during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that social dating is primarily meant for millennials, where one searches for instant hookups or non-monogamous relationships of a similar nature.

Based on the region, North America is expected to hold the largest online dating market share. This is due to the fact that larger numbers of singles are accounted for by the U.S. population, which turns out to be the client base for different providers of online dating services.

ONLINE DATING MARKET SEGMENTATION & COVERAGE:

This research report categorizes the Online Dating to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

"The Social/Event Networking Sites is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"

On the basis of Services, the Online Dating Market is studied across General Online Dating Services, Merging Online Dating Services, Niche Online Dating Services, Relationship Services, and Social/Event Networking Sites. The Relationship Services commanded the largest size in the Online Dating Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Social/Event Networking Sites is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

"The 55 to 64 Years is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"

On the basis of Age Group, the Online Dating Market is studied across 18 to 24 Years, 25 to 34 Years, 35 to 44 Years, 45 to 54 Years, and 55 to 64 Years. The 18 to 24 Years commanded the largest size in the Online Dating Market in 2019. On the other hand, the 55 to 64 Years is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

"The Apps is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"

On the basis of Product, the Online Dating Market is studied across Apps and Websites. The Website further studied across Personal Website, Social Website, and Matchmaking Website. The Website commanded the largest size in the Online Dating Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Apps is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

"The Paid Online Dating Services is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"

On the basis of Subscription, the Online Dating Market is studied across Non-Paid Online Dating Services and Paid Online Dating Services. The Paid Online Dating Services further studied across Annually, Monthly, Quarterly, and Weekly. The Non-Paid Online Dating Services commanded the largest size in the Online Dating Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Paid Online Dating Services is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Leading Key Vendors

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Online Dating Market including

Badoo,

Coffee Meets Bagel,

eharmony, Inc.,

EliteMate.com LLC,

Grindr LLC,

Happn SAS,

Love Group Global Ltd.,

Match Group, Inc.,

rsvp.com.au Pty Ltd.,

Spark Networks SE,

Spice of Life,

Tastebuds Media Ltd.,

The Bumble Group,

The Meet Group Inc.,

Zoosk, Inc..

