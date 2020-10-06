Witan Investment Trust (WTAN) has employed a multi-manager strategy since 2004. Investment director James Hart says the trust gives a balanced exposure to equities across regions and sectors. He suggests 'the type of companies identified by the managers should provide good long-term prospects for shareholders, especially in the current environment, plus there is currently a wide discount to asset value'. WTAN offers a range of strategies not generally available to the retail investor, with c 25% of the portfolio in specialist areas including emerging markets, climate change and biotechnology. Hart argues the trust 'brings something different' and is a more rounded approach to global equity market opportunities.

