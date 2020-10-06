ProCredit (PCB) has extensive experience in supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in emerging economies (coupled with a strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) profile), with a focus on Southeastern (SEE) and Eastern Europe (EE) and banking operations in Ecuador. Its impact-oriented relationships with the SME borrowers (94% of loan book at end-H120), prudent credit risk management (share of credit impaired loans in the total loan book was 2.5% at end-H120) and solid capital base (CET-1 ratio of 14.1% at end-H120) should help reduce the impact of macro headwinds and underpin its long-term growth prospects.

