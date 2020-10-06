Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced the company's second annual Partner Summits that coincides with Smartsheet's ENGAGE conference. Since the company's best-in-class channel partner program launched in 2019, Smartsheet Aligned has grown to include over 450 global partners to deliver powerful collaboration solutions and better serve customer demand.

"We've seen tremendous growth in our Smartsheet Aligned program over the past year in both net-new partners and our global reach," said Mike Arntz, Chief Revenue Officer at Smartsheet. "As we look towards the future, we're committed to growing our program by identifying strategic partners that align with our values, growing our partner services and training, and assisting organizations in realizing how to unlock business opportunities with our industry-leading work execution platform."

During the two-day events across three regions, Smartsheet's Partner Summits will feature sessions from the company's product and marketing leaders along with panel discussions with partners across regions, industries and verticals. Smartsheet will also reveal new partner programs including:

Professional Services Certification enhances our partners' ability to deliver Smartsheet services by providing the tools to establish, build, and implement Smartsheet solutions for their customers.

enhances our partners' ability to deliver Smartsheet services by providing the tools to establish, build, and implement Smartsheet solutions for their customers. Authorized Training strengthens the quality of training services delivered by partners to improve customer satisfaction.

strengthens the quality of training services delivered by partners to improve customer satisfaction. Build Assist provides partners with a scalable, cost-effective way to service end-users by leveraging the ability and experience of trained Smartsheet professionals.

provides partners with a scalable, cost-effective way to service end-users by leveraging the ability and experience of trained Smartsheet professionals. Enhanced incentivized deal registration rewards gold and platinum solution partners who source opportunities with additional discounts on new and expansion opportunities registered by the partner.

Partner quotes:

"Smartsheet Aligned provides a unique set of benefits and partnership for our company; not only does their team empower ours to succeed and are fast to solve any challenges, but their platform is by far the best fit for the German and Swiss companies we serve," said Sebastian Paasch, Managing Director at Agile Management Experts. "My team wakes up every morning curious about what kind of innovative solutions we can build on the Smartsheet platform to revolutionize work execution in this new era of remote work."

"Partnering with Smartsheet has improved our toolkit for delivering transformative change for our clients through its unique ability to speak to different audiences at just the right level of detail, create consistent processes, and operationalize recommendations," said Jennie Wong, Practice Area Lead at Slalom. "Smartsheet provides an ideal mix of 'pull' from our clients who want to take solutions to the next level and 'push' from our consultants who need a lightweight and robust solution to create impact."

"Our partnership with Smartsheet has quickly become the most powerful we've ever had," said Ghanshyam Ahuja, Group CEO of Copernicus Consulting. "As a value-add distributor across 16 countries, we've seen faster customer wins and an accelerated time-to-solution value with Smartsheet. We expect to see huge potential in the near future through an expanding network of qualified resellers and our dedicated team of consultants and sales."

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Smartsheet's expectations regarding possible or assumed business strategies, channel and partner strategies, potential growth and innovation opportunities, new products, and potential market opportunities.

Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "believe," "continue," "could," "potential," "remain," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to achieve future growth and sustain our growth rate, our ability to attract and retain talent, our ability to attract and retain customers (including government customers) and increase sales to our customers, our ability to develop and release new products and services and to scale our platform, our ability to increase adoption of our platform through our self-service model, our ability to maintain and grow our relationships with channel and strategic partners, the highly competitive and rapidly evolving market in which we participate, our ability to identify targets for, execute on, or realize the benefits of, potential acquisitions, and our international expansion strategies. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results is included in our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on September 4, 2020. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005504/en/

Contacts:

Lindsay Bleier

pr@smartsheet.com