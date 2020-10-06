Cobalt Iron Inc., a leading provider of SaaS-based enterprise data protection, today announced that its industry-leading Compass enterprise SaaS backup platform has been named a Top Amazon Web Services (AWS) Solution Provider for 2020 by CIO Applications. The magazine's annual listing highlights 10 companies that are at the forefront of providing AWS cloud solutions that transform businesses.

"Organizations across many industries education, telecommunications, finance, and manufacturing, to name a few now run their workloads in the AWS Cloud to improve operations and boost competitive advantage. At the same time, managing backup remains a daunting task for many, and administrators struggle to handle complex, backup-centric IT infrastructure," said Justin Gonsalves, senior editor for CIO Applications. "We are pleased to name Cobalt Iron's Compass as a Top AWS Solutions Provider because it fills a critical niche, providing robust enterprise backup and recovery features beyond those offered by AWS and helping organizations leverage dependable and risk-free cloud services."

In its current issue, CIO Applications recognizes Compass as a software-defined solution that is revolutionizing enterprise data protection. Compass delivers more value with less effort and expense through operational automation and analytics-driven optimization. Reflecting Cobalt Iron's decades of industry experience in solving complex backup challenges for enterprises, Compass runs on standard hardware and offers an all-inclusive SaaS licensing program that allows clients to pay as they grow.

"It's an honor to be named to CIO Applications' list of the 10 Top AWS Solutions Providers, which validates Compass' effectiveness for any type of on-premises, hybrid, or cloud backup deployment. Any enterprise running in the AWS Cloud or across multiple clouds can rest easy knowing that Compass is protecting its data," said Andy Hurt, chief marketing officer of Cobalt Iron. "Compass extends the industry's most powerful backup and recovery technologies to any cloud deployment, with options including cloud-to-cloud replication, on-premises-to-cloud replication, and cloud-to-on-premises replication. The platform handles all the heavy lifting associated with backup by monitoring, managing, and provisioning the complete enterprise backup landscape."

About Cobalt Iron

Cobalt Iron is the global leader in SaaS-based enterprise data protection. www.cobaltiron.com

