Msheireb Properties to launch the "Gulf Sustainable Urbanism Encyclopedia"

DOHA, Qatar, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Msheireb Properties and Qatar Foundation are set to launch the "Gulf Sustainable Urbanism Encyclopedia," a book researched and written by Harvard University, during an event on 7 October.

Msheireb Properties and Qatar Foundation collaborated with Harvard University to undertake a multi-year research study to establish a holistic framework documenting, analyzing and deciphering the principles of urban sustainability of selected case study cities in the Gulf region.

The launch of the book will bring together experts and professors from Qatar and the wider region, in addition to professors from Harvard University and guests. A unique blended in-person and virtual event will be hosted by Msheireb Properties and held simultaneously at Msheireb Museums.

The launch event will be followed by on-line panel discussions on October 14 and 21 to discuss topics related to "the historic environment, culture, and economy of the Gulf region," "the development of urbanism, and public health of the Gulf region," "the traditional neighborhoods and architecture of the Gulf region," and a special session titled "The study of the past informs future sustainable urbanism in the Gulf."

Eng. Ali Al Kuwari, Acting CEO, Msheireb Properties, said: "We are proud to launch this important book that provides a comprehensive and in-depth study on sustainable urbanism in the Gulf region and its impact on other aspects of life. Sustainability, which is a core value of Msheireb Properties, has a huge impact on our present and future. This value is clearly reflected in our flagship development project, Msheireb Downtown Doha, which is an exemplary model of modern sustainable cities. We thank Harvard University for the great effort to conduct this study, which is the main reference for Qatar and the whole Gulf region."

Msheireb Properties and Qatar Foundation sponsorship and funding of the book reflects their effort in supporting sustainable urbanism and preserving the environment through funding field researches, building strong relationships with scientific and research institutions such as Harvard University, and supporting the studies that have a direct benefit on Qatar and the region. The GSU book is a reference for academic institutions, universities, libraries, and researchers in sustainability and urban planning. This ground-breaking body of research holds the potential to be transformed into useful guidance for making holistic, sustainable decisions for the future urbanism of the Gulf region.

The Gulf Sustainable Urbanism book is available in an electronic version and a special print edition of 900 pages, with nearly 1,000 illustrations/analytical diagrams in high-quality graphics.

The GSU book results from more than nine years of research; it started in 2011, with the first phase completed in 2020. The study covers three periods: past, present, and the future. Harvard University has completed the first phase, "The Past," and released the first part of the book, which covered eight countries and ten cities bordering the coastal zone of the Gulf: Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Iran, and Iraq.

