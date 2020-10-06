6 October 2020

Capita plc - Director's Shareholding

The Company has been notified by Georgina Harvey, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, that Ms Harvey holds 6,000 ordinary shares in Capita plc. These shares were acquired prior to Ms Harvey's appointment to the board of the Company in October 2019. No shares have been acquired or sold by Ms Harvey since October 2019.

