WISeKey closes $300,000 contract with arago to secure COVID-19 pandemic management, engaging in the 2nd deal in less than a month to actively fight the economic impact of COVID-19

WISeKey Cybersecurity for arago AI based risk management delivers end-2-end security for managing COVID-19 pandemic and building an ecosystem to minimize the global economic impact of any pandemic

Geneva - October 6, 2020 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN / Nasdaq: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company today announced the second contract (after a contract with DIGID was announcement early this month https://www.wisekey.com/press/wisekey-selected-by-the-german-health-tech-company-digital-diagnostics-ag-to-secure-its-digid-cantisense-sars-cov-2-test/ ) supporting the global fight against COVID-19. The deal provides arago GmbH - a leading AI company heavily engaged in building pandemic management solutions on top of their existing knowledge automation platform HIRO - with the necessary end-2-end security for all data needed to proactively and safely manage and reduce COVID-19 infection risks on an individual basis. Using WISeKey's cybersecurity and identity management system as part of arago's risk management platform makes data received from testing stations, symptom checkers and other devices trustworthy and is the pre-condition for using this data to determine risk for an individual inside a managed environment. WISeKey Cybersecurity and IoT management will be gradually integrated in all arago COVID-19 projects with a visible pipeline exceeding $20 million for current COVID-19 projects only.

WISeKey's cybersecurity and identity management solutions are used to digitally certify and encrypt sensitive personal medical data originating from IoT health sensors, medical test lab results, proximity tracing devices and to create an anonymous digital identity for anyone entering a risk-reduced bubble arago's pandemic management system generates. Secure data transfer and the anonymous IDs are a pre-requirement for processing this data in arago's HIRO platform and determining individual risks. The risk management system is used to control e.g. the testing and tracing regimes necessary to allow running stadiums, other event locations, or holiday resorts at full capacity. Enterprise customers, companies in the event or tourism industry etc. can reduce systemic COVID-19 risk to their employees and visitors based on this proprietary assessment and the resulting test, symptom control and tracing regime. On top of making all data needed trustworthy individual health and risk status profile can be shared anonymously with third parties without revealing the identity of anyone involved using WISeKey's identity management technology.

Arago's risk model is the foundation to minimizing the amount of testing people are exposed to while reducing risk on an individual level. The ecosystem of trusted health status allows running risk-reduced small and large bubbles to gradually bring back islands of normality.

Enterprises and governments around the world are still struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic. While social distancing, remote work and temporary lockdowns have helped on the short-term to quell exponential spread, these measures cannot be applied for much longer without causing permanent social and economic damage. Trusted health platform for COVID-19 management based on arago's risk management will enable enterprises to bring their operations back to almost normal levels, i.e. without requiring the current levels of capacity reduction or social distancing. By incorporating WISeKey's digital identity arago takes its approach beyond security data as many governments recognize that COVID-19 strengthens the case for Digital Identities and Digital ID cards as provided by the WISeID platform ( https://www.economist.com/leaders/2020/09/05/covid-19-strengthens-the-case-for-digital-id-cards ).

The computational core of arago's risk management platform is powered by arago's AI based Knowledge Automation and Data platform HIRO. The end-to-end integration with tracing, testing, symptom management has the highest standards in security and privacy by design which is based on WISeKey's cybersecurity and identity management technologies making GDPR compliance part of the DNA of entire system.

This is the first of many unique opportunities for WISeKey's and arago's AIoT technology resulting from the groundbreaking strategic combination of the two companies' industry leading products: arago's HIRO platform and WISeKey's Cybersecurity and IoT technologies. AIoT integrates semiconductors, smart sensors, IoT systems, Artificial Intelligence and data core technology to deliver to a unique starting point for empowering end-to-end innovation and digital transformation without losing privacy. Using WISeKey's cybersecurity technology and IoT network, trusted data can safely be collected in HIRO making this data actionable autonomously and in real-time in a highly secure environment.

About arago

arago GmbH, Eschersheimer Landstraße 526, 60433 Frankfurt am Main (AG Frankfurt, HRB 100909) is a German technology private company which aim is to provide the benefits of Artificial Intelligence to enterprise customers globally through Knowledge Automation. Founded in Frankfurt am Main 1995 the company uses modern technologies such as inference and machine learning in order to automatically operate any business process.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

