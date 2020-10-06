Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction date Identification code of the

financial instrument Daily total volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted average

price of shares acquired Platform IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 9/28/2020 FR0010259150 3,231 89.3238 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 9/29/2020 FR0010259150 3,939 89.1788 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 9/29/2020 FR0010259150 558 89.2907 CHIX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 9/29/2020 FR0010259150 385 89.3594 TRQX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 9/29/2020 FR0010259150 118 89.4500 BATE IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 9/30/2020 FR0010259150 55 88.50 TRQX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 9/30/2020 FR0010259150 62 88.50 BATE IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/1/2020 FR0010259150 0 IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/2/2020 FR0010259150 17,462 85.8233 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/2/2020 FR0010259150 4,000 86.0822 CHIX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/2/2020 FR0010259150 1,463 86.1732 TRQX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/2/2020 FR0010259150 1,263 86.1786 BATE Total 32,536 86.7626

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

