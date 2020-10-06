Regulatory News:
|Aggregated presentation by day and market
Issuer name
Issuer identification code
Transaction date
Identification code of the
Daily total volume (in
Daily weighted average
Platform
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
9/28/2020
FR0010259150
3,231
89.3238
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
9/29/2020
FR0010259150
3,939
89.1788
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
9/29/2020
FR0010259150
558
89.2907
CHIX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
9/29/2020
FR0010259150
385
89.3594
TRQX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
9/29/2020
FR0010259150
118
89.4500
BATE
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
9/30/2020
FR0010259150
55
88.50
TRQX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
9/30/2020
FR0010259150
62
88.50
BATE
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
10/1/2020
FR0010259150
0
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
10/2/2020
FR0010259150
17,462
85.8233
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
10/2/2020
FR0010259150
4,000
86.0822
CHIX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
10/2/2020
FR0010259150
1,463
86.1732
TRQX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
10/2/2020
FR0010259150
1,263
86.1786
BATE
Total
32,536
86.7626
The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/
Contacts:
Eugenia Litz
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 1753 627721
E-mail: eugenia.litz@ipsen.com
Fabien Puibarreau
Head of Company Law and Securities Law
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com