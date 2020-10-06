Providing power to meet the needs of all PVH Europe buildings in the Netherlands, this sustainability achievement is part of PVH Corp.'s commitment to procure 100% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

PVH Europe, the global headquarters of Tommy Hilfiger and the European offices of Calvin Klein, both owned by PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], announces the installation of what is believed to be the world's most powerful* currently operational solar roof at its state-of-the-art Warehouse and Logistics Center in Venlo, the Netherlands. Generated by more than 48,000 solar panels, the solar roof covers the Center's electricity footprint, as well as indirectly providing 100% of all energy for PVH Europe's warehouses, offices and stores in the Netherlands via the Dutch public power network. PVH Europe's energy partner, Eneco, has certified that all energy needed to power these buildings is generated by the new rooftop installation. The Venlo Warehouse and Logistics Center is owned by Heylen Warehouses, a Belgian logistics real estate company, in a joint venture with AG Real Estate, and retained IZEN as the technical installation partner for the roof.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005513/en/

PVH Europe Warehouse and Logistics Center in Venlo, the Netherlands, Solar roof (Photo: Business Wire)

This milestone marks another step in PVH's journey to procure 100% of its electricity from renewable sources for its offices, warehouses and stores, and to drive a 30% reduction in supply chain carbon emissions by 2030. This work is linked to PVH's science-based emissions target aligned with the most ambitious level of decarbonization as set out by the Paris Agreement. It is also one of the priorities outlined in the company's Forward Fashion corporate responsibility strategy, which aims to reduce negative impacts to zero, increase positive impacts to 100% and improve the over 1 million lives across the company's value chain.

Key Facts:

The Venlo warehouse is PVH Europe's main distribution center covering 110,000m 2

Awarded a BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) sustainability rating of "Very Good".

The world's most powerful solar roof, with a capacity to generate 18 MWp (megawatt peak).

Facilitated by over 48,000 high performance solar panels.

Fully powers all PVH Europe owned stores, warehouses and offices in the Netherlands.

"This is an incredible milestone for our Warehouse and Logistics Center in Venlo and for PVH Europe's sustainability journey," said Martijn Hagman, CEO ,Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe. "We have participated in the installation of what we believe is now the world's most powerful, fully operational solar roof a huge stride in our commitment to be powered by 100% renewable electricity by 2030 and reduce supply chain emissions by 30% by 2030. This would not have been possible without a best-in-class team of such talented, passionate, and devoted PVH associates."

At present, up to 600,000 pieces of TOMMY HILFIGER and CALVIN KLEIN product are distributed daily from the PVH Europe Warehouse and Logistics Center in Venlo to points of sale, including owned and operated stores in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and direct to customers. The warehouse's Very Good rating by BREEAM incorporates exemplary standards for energy, water, transport, materials, waste, pollution, ecology, health and well-being. This is reflected through energy efficient lighting in 100% of the space, the use of 100% FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified packaging and 100% recycling of all cardboard, plastics and printed material.

PVH is a member of RE100, the corporate renewable electricity initiative led by the Climate Group, and has committed to RE100 to procure 100% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

Sam Kimmins, Head of RE100 at the Climate Group said: "Congratulations to PVH on the finalization of the Venlo solar rooftop. This is another exciting step in their global work and partnership towards their 2025 RE100 target. It raises the bar once more for on-site renewables."

We believe that logistic buildings will be the next generation of solar power plants," said Philippe Deschilder, CEO of Heylen Warehouses. "The partnership with PVH Europe for the solar roof project supports our ambition to invest in renewable energy, creating added value for our customers by enabling them to reduce their carbon footprint."

About PVH Corp.

PVH is one of the most admired fashion and lifestyle companies in the world. We power brands that drive fashion forward for good. Our brand portfolio includes the iconic CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's, Olga and Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric True&Co.intimates brand. We market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands. PVH has over 40,000 associates operating in over 40 countries and $9.9 billion in annual revenues. That's the Power of Us. That's the Power of PVH.

Follow us onFacebookInstagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About RE100

RE100 is a global initiative bringing together the world's most influential businesses committed to 100% renewable power. Led by the Climate Group in partnership with CDP, the group has a total revenue of over US$5.4 trillion and operates in a diverse range of sectors. Together, they send a powerful signal to policymakers and investors to accelerate the transition to a clean economy. RE100

*PVH defines the "world's most powerful solar roof" as the most powerful solar roof that is currently operational and installed on one singular structure.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005513/en/

Contacts:

PVH Europe

Baptiste Blanc, +31 62904 2334

Sr. Director, Global Communications

Baptiste.Blanc@tommy.com