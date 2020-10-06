Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

HEADLINE:Transactions in own shares

Invesco Income Growth Trust PLC (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 25 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc.

Ordinary Shares:

Date of purchase: 06/10/2020

Number of ordinary shares purchased: 50,000

Lowest price per share: 224p

Highest price per share: 224p

Trading venue: JPSI

Aggregate volume per date per trading venue: 50,000

Weighted average price per day per trading venue: 224p

Date of purchase: 06/10/2020

Number of ordinary shares purchased: 48,341

Lowest price per share: 224p

Highest price per share: 224p

Trading venue: London

Aggregate volume per date per trading venue: 48,341

Weighted average price per day per trading venue: 224p

The Company intends to cancel the purchased 98,341 shares. Following this transaction, the Company has 58,352,966 ordinary shares in issue, each entitling the holder to one voting right per share.

06 October 2020

Shilla Pindoria

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary