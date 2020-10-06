Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
London, October 6
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
HEADLINE:Transactions in own shares
Invesco Income Growth Trust PLC (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 25 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc.
Ordinary Shares:
Date of purchase: 06/10/2020
Number of ordinary shares purchased: 50,000
Lowest price per share: 224p
Highest price per share: 224p
Trading venue: JPSI
Aggregate volume per date per trading venue: 50,000
Weighted average price per day per trading venue: 224p
Date of purchase: 06/10/2020
Number of ordinary shares purchased: 48,341
Lowest price per share: 224p
Highest price per share: 224p
Trading venue: London
Aggregate volume per date per trading venue: 48,341
Weighted average price per day per trading venue: 224p
The Company intends to cancel the purchased 98,341 shares. Following this transaction, the Company has 58,352,966 ordinary shares in issue, each entitling the holder to one voting right per share.
06 October 2020
Shilla Pindoria
For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary