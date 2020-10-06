The directors of Landstone B.V. are pleased to announce the successful placement of €135,000,000 Landstone B.V. bonds with ISIN DE000A2R3876 to a German institutional investor.

This further proves the interest by institutional investors to invest in bonds with a focus on the Dutch commercial real estate sector. With the completition of this placement and current negotiations, the directors of Landstone B.V. are optimistic to place additional significant amounts of the DE000A2R3876 bond issuance.

Landstone B.V. is a company within the Larmag Group which has 35 years of experience in investment and management of commercial real estate in Europe and the U.S.A. Larmag Group has owned real estate with a value of more than €5 billion since its inception in 1985.

