Collaborative customer/supplier relationships are key in markets where a single dollar can mean the difference between winning or losing a project. Strong partnerships built on trust enable both parties the ability to innovate, for themselves and one another. In this webinar, executives from TEAM Industries and aPriori will discuss how suppliers can:

Win more business by responding more quickly and with more certainty to customer RFQs.

Be more strategic using tools to help customers improve their designs and reduce their manufacturing cost.

Create more consistent cost estimates across estimating and business development teams.

Reduce or eliminate the time waiting on RFQ responses from suppliers.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to hear from a peer in the supplier of components for the recreational vehicle market about how they have dramatically decreased their time to quote, while also fostering stronger relationships with their customers.

Details:

October 8, 2020 10AM ET, 3PM GMT

Register here.

