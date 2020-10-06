The global interior design software market size is poised to grow by USD 188.77 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of the Market Impact of COVID-19.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Interior Design Software Market 2020-2024

The global interior design software industry is driven by its ability to deliver better interior design and decoration. Interior design software allows architects to check the quality of interior settings at an early stage of the designing process. It allows architects to monitor, access, and identify any disparity between the proposed design and the final product. With this software, architects can take preventive measures, thus reducing the need for rebuilding and remodeling. Most of the interior design software includes a comprehensive list of furniture, such as doors, windows, and beds and tables of distinctive designs. This helps the designer to get an accurate model of the room. For user's convenience, many vendors offer both free and paid software. For instance, SketchUp by Trimble is available in two versions, namely SketchUp Make (free version) and SketchUp Pro (paid version).

Report Highlights

The major interior design software market growth came from the non-residential segment in 2019, and the segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the next five years. Interior design software is mainly used in the non-residential sector to design and visualize the position of furniture and doors and windows before construction, as space constraint is a major factor in the non-residential sector.

APAC was the largest interior design software market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in the demand for construction services in developing countries, such as Japan, China, and India.

The global interior design software market is fragmented. Asynth SAS, Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Decolabs, Home Hardware Stores Ltd., Planner 5D, RoomSketcher AS, Roomtodo OU, SmartDraw Software LLC, and Trimble Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this interior design software market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Global interior design software Market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive Superior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we will revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Read the full report here: www.technavio.com/report/interior-design-software-market-industry-analysis

Increased Usage of Cloud-Based Software will be a Key Market Trend

The cloud-based interior design software is increasingly being adopted by several organizations, owing to benefits such as reduced operating costs and increased scalability. The cloud-based interior designing software helps companies to make changes in interior design software in a less amount of time. Several governments across the world are implementing cloud services, and passing regulations and standards on cloud computing. This has further fueled the usage of cloud-based software, which is expected to be one of the interior design software market's emerging trends that will influence market growth.

Interior Design Software Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist interior design software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the interior design software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the interior design software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of interior design software market vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

