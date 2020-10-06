Independent Bank Group Inc.: Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Q3 2020 Earnings Call

McKINNEY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2020 / Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX), the holding company for Independent Bank, will hold a conference call to discuss 2020 third quarter results on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 8:30 am EST. The related press release will be issued Monday, October 26, 2020 at 6:00 pm EST.

Conference Call Details

The call can be accessed by the webcast link, https://webcasts.eqs.com/indepbankgroup20201027/en or by calling 1-877-407-0989 and by identifying the meeting number 13710929 or by identifying "Independent Bank Group Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call". The conference materials will also be available by accessing the Investor Relations page of our website, www.ibtx.com. If you are unable to participate in the live event, a recording of the conference call will be accessible via the Investor Relations page of our website.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Bank Group operates in four market regions located in the Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, and Houston areas in Texas and the Colorado Front Range area, including Denver, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.

CONTACTS:

Analysts/Investors:

Paul Langdale

Senior Vice President, Director of Corporate Development

(972) 562-9004

plangdale@ibtx.com

Media:

James Tippit

Executive Vice President, Head of Corporate Responsibility

(972) 562-9004

jtippit@ibtx.com

