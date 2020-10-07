DJ EQS-News: JHBP (CY) Holdings Limited (6998.HK) Successfully listed on the Main Board of SEHK

EQS-News / 07/10/2020 / 12:29 UTC+8 JHBP (CY) Holdings Limited (6998.HK) Successfully listed on the Main Board of SEHK JHBP (CY) Holdings Limited ("Genor Biopharma" or the "Company"; stock code: 6998.HK), a commercial-ready biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing and commercializing oncology and autoimmune drugs, was successfully listed and commenced trading on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("SEHK") at 9:00am today, with a board lot of 500 Shares each. Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., J.P. Morgan Securities (Far East) Limited and Jefferies Hong Kong Limited are the Joint Sponsors, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., J.P. Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) Limited and Jefferies Hong Kong Limited are the Joint Global Coordinators, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., J.P. Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) Limited (in relation to the Hong Kong Public Offering), J.P. Morgan Securities plc (in relation to the International Offering), Jefferies Hong Kong Limited, CMB International Capital Limited, China Renaissance Securities, Haitong International Securities Company Limited and Macquarie Capital Limited are the Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers; Futu Securities International (Hong Kong) Limited and US Tiger Securities Inc. are the Joint Lead Managers. Dr. GUO Feng, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of JHBP (CY) Holdings Limited, said, "We are very grateful for the support and attention from all the investors. Listing in Hong Kong not only allows Genor Biopharma to enter the international trade market but also provides a solid foundation for the long-term development of Genor Biopharma. Looking forward, our mission is to become a biopharmaceutical engine in discovery, research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapeutics initially for patients in China and gradually for patients globally. We will also further strengthen the Company's position in the industry to create the greatest value for the stakeholders." File: JHBP (CY) Holdings Limited (6998.HK) Successfully listed on the Main Board of SEHK [1] 07/10/2020 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=23bcfd9a160f1f7f313ef96823d7da6a&application_id=1139325&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 07, 2020 00:29 ET (04:29 GMT)