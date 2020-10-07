Polyneuron Pharmaceuticals AG, a clinical stage developer of a new class of antigen-specific polymers for the treatment of patients with serious autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Aled Williams as Chief Business Officer. Mr Williams joins Polyneuron with more than 25 years' of leadership experience in the pharmaceutical industry, with a recent focus on developing and commercialising rare disease therapeutics.

"Aled has extensive leadership experience across functions and therapeutic areas in both the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors. We believe this expertise makes him the perfect choice to lead our corporate strategy and business development efforts," said Ruben Herrendorff, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Polyneuron.

Mr Williams most recently held chief commercial officer positions at VectivBio and Therachon. As a member of the Executive team at Therachon, he played a key role in the acquisition of GLyPharma Therapeutic, which expanded Therachon's rare disease portfolio, and the subsequent acquisition of Therachon by Pfizer in July 2019 for a total deal value of $810M. Prior to these roles, he was at Shire Pharmaceuticals for more than seven years, providing global, cross-functional leadership for three of the company's rare disease therapeutic areas. Mr Williams has also worked in global leadership roles at Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis and Roche. He originally trained in microbiology and, prior to joining the pharmaceutical industry, worked in public health.

"Polyneuron has a truly revolutionary and broadly applicable approach to the treatment of antibody-mediated diseases. As we move our first program, PN1007, in to the clinic, I look forward to developing a business strategy that will help to maximise the potential of Polyneuron's platform," said Mr Williams.

About Polyneuron Pharmaceuticals

Polyneuron Pharmaceuticals is pioneering a novel therapeutic approach for the effective and safe treatment of antibody-mediated immune diseases. The company's Antibody-Catch technology platform enables the chemical design of injectable polymers that are able to selectively eliminate pathological antibodies in an antigen-specific manner, while leaving the rest of the immune system intact. Polyneuron was founded as a University of Basel, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, spin-off in 2014 by Dr. Ruben Herrendorff (CEO), Dr. Pascal Hänggi (CSO), Prof. Beat Ernst and Prof. Dr. med. Andreas J. Steck. The company is headquartered at the Stücki Park in Basel, Switzerland. More information can be found at http://www.polyneuron.com/

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the Polyneuron management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular Polyneuron's clinical trial timelines, financial situation, and performance. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only of the date of this communication. Polyneuron disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

