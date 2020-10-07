Four years ago, there were just two floating solar arrays in the United States. But by the end of this year, there will be more than 20.From pv magazine USA The gap between the cost of land-based solar and floating solar has narrowed. Over the lifetime of a project, they are both close to reaching price parity. Floating solar may have slightly higher capital costs, but it has lower operation and management (O&M) costs, no land costs, and the increased efficiency of the panels. "These factors over the system's lifetime make floating solar as cost-effective and, in some cases less expensive, than ...

