Up Close with Mike Berro, CEO of Qonkur Media Group, on His Journey to Success

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2020 / Marketing expert Mike Berro, founder and CEO of Qonkur Media Group, is taking the lead in the cannabis marketing industry in the state of Michigan. Today, he is an authority in the business. He sets an example by giving back to the community amid the pandemic. Mike Berro faced a lot of trials and tribulations growing up. Still, he has always been passionate about marketing since he was 17 years old.

Mike had quite an entrepreneurial adventure at such a young age. He learned the ropes in running a successful phone repair store while managing his marketing ventures. Quickly, Mike outranked repair leaders within his community. Despite his success, the marketing expert envisioned a bigger picture for himself. So he sold his phone repair business and moved halfway across the world to pursue a career in telecommunications.

Being a young professional, Mike went through an inevitable burn out. To recuperate and rethink his priorities, he moved back to the United States. Mike recalled that he had no more than $18 in his pocket when he relocated. Nevertheless, as little as his funds were, his determination to carve his name in the marketing industry was a hundred times bigger. It has led him to be the man he is today.

Question: Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Mike Berro: When I moved back to the US, I didn't even have enough money to buy my mom flowers. I never wanted to feel that low again, so I promised myself I would never allow that to happen again. I'm reminded of that whenever times are tough and it keeps me going through anything.

Q: So how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Mike: Things have never been better. We're the #1 cannabis marketing agency in Michigan, just moved to a new office, and are growing very fast with a plan to double in size by next year. I worked hard for two years, even experiencing being broke and hitting rock bottom, all to work toward my vision for my future and the future of Qonkur. And it was all worth it.

Q: What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Mike: My team. I believe I have the best team in the world. We all have the same passion, dedication, and motivation to make Qonkur Media what it is and to push the limits of what is possible in the world of cannabis marketing.

Q: What tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them thrive and not burn out?

Mike: Always bet on yourself because no one else will bet on you. Keep grinding and all will come around. There's a massive demand for marketing, and if you have passion and love for your work, you will achieve success. Always set goals and take action toward achieving them.

Q: None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful to who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Mike: My clients, employees, family, and friends have helped me get to where I am today. More importantly, my first clients. They are the ones I own everything to for trusting me as a one-person company to handle their marketing. These early clients allowed me to prove what I was capable of and set the groundwork for the high standard we pride ourselves on at Qonkur Media.

Q: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Mike: We donated $100,000 in marketing services to businesses struggling due to COVID-19. We also didn't lay off any employees amidst the pandemic but instead continued hiring new employees when other companies did the opposite.

