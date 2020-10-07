

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar appreciated against its major counterparts in Asian deals on Wednesday.



The aussie edged up to 75.43 against the yen and 0.7133 against the greenback, after falling to a 5-day low of 74.94 and an 8-day low of 0.7096, respectively in previous deals.



The aussie was higher at 1.6460 against the euro and 0.9491 against the loonie, off its early 9-day lows of 1.6536 and 0.9445, respectively.



The aussie reversed from its early low of 1.0764 against the kiwi, with the pair trading at 1.0812.



If the aussie rises further, it may find resistance around 78.00 against the yen, 0.74 against the greenback, 1.62 against the euro, 0.96 against the loonie and 1.10 against the kiwi.



