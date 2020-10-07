ColdZyme launched in Israel

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzymatica's cold spray ColdZyme has now been launched in Israel by Chemipal - a leading pharmaceutical distributor in the country. Chemipal will carry out an extensive marketing campaign for ColdZyme involving advertising, radio commercials, digital communication, social media and PR. In addition, Chemipal will offer information and training of both pharmacists and doctors. Chemipal sees a great potential for the product in a cold market estimated to million 20 USD1.

On March 20, 2020 Enzymatica entered into a distributor agreement with Chemipal. Since then Chemipal has prepared the launch of ColdZyme including regulatory affairs, logistics, marketing and sales. The product was recently registered with the medical device division of the Israeli Ministry of Health. Chemipal will sell ColdZyme to the two main pharmacy chains, Super-Pharm with 250 stores and BE with 60 stores, and in addition to 500 private pharmacies and 4 sick funds.

"We are very pleased with our collaboration with Chemipal - being the largest pharmaceutical distributor in the country and that has sufficient resources to achieve a strong market penetration by ColdZyme," says Claus Egstrand, Chief Operating Officer at Enzymatica.

"We are very excited to work with Enzymatica and certain that ColdZyme will make a positive footprint in our market", says Jonathan Gal, CEO of Chemipal marketing division.

Chemipal was founded 80 years ago, and has become the leading medical distributor for the Israeli pharmaceuticals and health & beauty care markets, covering the entire spectrum of distribution, sales and marketing of prescription and non-prescription drugs, natural products and health and beauty care products for pharmacies, drug stores, natural food stores and medical institutions. Chemipal currently represents 30 leading importers and manufacturers in the Israeli and the international pharmaceutical market. The company processed in 2019 billion 1.1 USD. The head quarter is in Netaya and the company has about 650 employees.

