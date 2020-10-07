Shippeo, the European leader in Real-Time Transportation Visibility solutions, has acquired oPhone, a Real-Time Transportation Visibility specialist headquartered in Lyon, France. As part of the acquisition, oPhone's team will join Shippeo, with the Lyon-based office becoming Shippeo's eighth in Europe.

The acquisition will see Shippeo welcome some major customers in retail into its community, including Casino, Monoprix, E.Leclerc, Système-U (U Log) as well as manufacturing customers including Panzani and transport companies including STEF. Shippeo now tracks more than 10 million shipments per year and connects 700 telematics and TMS in 70 countries.

"We are thrilled to announce this acquisition and welcome the oPhone team and customers within the Shippeo community," said Pierre Khoury, Shippeo's CEO. "Bruno Marchal and his team have done incredible work in the last few years to significantly grow their business. We are excited to have them joining forces to continue our mission to help facilitate the most seamlessly operated and automated supply chains in the world."

"We've worked very hard over the past 5 years to provide an unprecedented transportation visibility experience for some of Europe's top retailers," said Bruno Marchal, CEO of oPhone. "Our team of transport experts is thrilled to combine with Shippeo, which will give us the opportunity to reach a broader audience more quickly and offer new solutions to Shippeo customers."

The addition of oPhone's team will see the number of Shippeo employees in research and development roles increase by 20%. Shippeo's total workforce has more than doubled in the last 12 months, now totalling 135 employees.

"Over these past few months, the covid crisis has shown us how quickly companies need to be able to react to disruptions and that there is a clear need to increase flexibility and collaboration within supply chains as a result," said Lucien Besse, Shippeo's COO. "We're looking forward to working with oPhone to add more automation within our platform and enhance the depth and breadth of our multimodal visibility network, which includes more than 140,000 carrier connections."

The acquisition follows a year of record growth for the Paris-headquartered visibility provider, having more than doubled subscription revenues from 2019 in the first half of this year, despite the unprecedented global economic impact of Covid-19.

