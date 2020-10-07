AVANT Communications and INAP Expand Partnership to EMEA Region

AVANT Network of Trusted Advisors to Expand and Accelerate INAP's Hybrid Infrastructure Solutions in EMEA Through Increased Emphasis on Channel

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AVANT Communications ("AVANT"), a platform for IT decision-making, today announces that it has joined forces with INAP to bring hybrid infrastructure solutions, including high-density colocation, managed cloud and network services to the EMEA region following a successful partnership in the United States.

Through the expanded relationship, INAP seeks to grow the company's involvement in the channel through AVANT's network of Trusted Advisors. Replicating the successful model in North America, INAP is looking to AVANT's network of Trusted Advisors to provide industry leading expertise, state of the art tools and influence in the IT decision-making process for enterprise customers to drive success in the new region.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer INAP to our enterprise customers, and to continue innovating in the channel so that other channel leaders can find success as well," said AVANT PresidentDrew Lydecker. "As we strive to provide world class support to our agents and Trusted Advisors across the globe, companies like INAP help everyone push the envelope further."

Over the last decade, AVANT has grown its portfolio of partners, providers and Trusted Advisors. The company is now positioned as the global leader in distributing next-generation technologies and established a model for others in the agent community to follow when expanding their portfolios and widening their reach. The expansion of the partnership with INAP represents a further commitment to providing value and innovative solutions to the companies' mutual customers.

"Since launching our partnership with AVANT in the EMEA region, we have seen tremendous results and look forward to more opportunities to expand our relationship and grow our presence in the channel," said Raza Baloch, Director of UK&I at INAP. "Our focus in the coming year is to leverage INAP's hybrid infrastructure portfolio to simplify the cloud journey and enable innovation for enterprise customers, a goal that will only be strengthened by AVANT's team of expert Trusted Advisors."

On October 14, INAP and AVANT will host a webinar, "Simplifying the Cloud Journey," for EMEA partners. INAP's Joe Corvaia, CRO, and Jennifer Curry, SVP, Products and Technology will present.

"Expanding our partnership with AVANT to bring INAP's hybrid infrastructure solutions to the EMEA market underscores our commitment to invest in the channel in 2020 and beyond," said Joe Corvaia, CRO of INAP. "AVANT's leadership and extensive trusted advisor network has been an immense asset to INAP's success in North America and we look forward to duplicating those results internationally."

INAP's robust set of hybrid infrastructure solutions is now available to enterprises across the U.S. and Europe via AVANT's Trusted Advisor network. More information on AVANT's solutions is available here .

About AVANT Communications

AVANT Communications is a platform for IT decision-making and the nation's premier distributor for next-generation technologies. AVANT provides unique value to its extensive network of Trusted Advisors with original research, channel sales assistance, training, and tools to guide decision-making around IT services that promote business growth. From complex cloud designs to global wide-area network deployments to the latest in security services, AVANT sets the industry standard in enabling its partners and clients to make intelligent, data-driven decisions about services, technology and cost-effective communications. For more information, visit www.goavant.net, or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About INAP

Internap Holding LLC (INAP) is a global provider of performance-driven, secure hybrid infrastructure solutions. INAP's expansive suite of multi-platform cloud, modern data center, optimized network and intelligent managed services solutions help businesses flexibly and reliably move workloads to the right destination at the right time-reducing risk and maximizing value. For more information, visit www.inap.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1308487/INAP_Logo.jpg