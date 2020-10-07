

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The NZ dollar firmed against its most major rivals in pre-European deals on Wednesday.



The kiwi advanced to 0.6599 against the greenback and 69.78 against the yen, from its early 1-week lows of 0.6576 and 69.47, respectively.



The kiwi strengthened to 1.7780 against the euro, from near a 2-week low of 1.7842 hit at 9:00 pm ET.



The kiwi may locate resistance around 0.68 against the greenback, 72.00 against the yen and 1.74 against the euro.



