

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - TUI AG (TUIFF.PK) said Birgit Conix, a member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer, will leave TUI AG as of 31 December 2020. The company has appointed Sebastian Ebel, already a member of the Executive Board, as Chief Financial Officer, effective 1 January 2021.



TUI AG also announced the appointment of Peter Krueger as a new member of the Executive Board with effect from 1 January 2021. He will be responsible for M&A, Group Strategy, Hotel Joint Ventures, Cruise and Airlines.



