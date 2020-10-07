Higher Grounds Management: Journey Home Helping Troubled Families Grow, Heal, and Recover

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2020 / Often, families go through rough patches, which creates strife between members. In these times, getting intervention help can prove to be extremely beneficial. That's where Journey Home comes in. The non-profit organization has provided intervention, coaching, and mentorship to troubled individuals and families, helping them grow, heal, and recover.

Heading Journey Home are co-founders Coach Ty Mason and Dr. Mark Bell. The two deliver over 38 years of experience in intervention, coaching, and family support. The not-for-profit group came to life in 2019 as a way to help kids and parents in the South Bay area weather through life's challenges. The organization provides families with the tools needed to keep the home intact when at risk of fracture.

As a former gang intervention specialist, juvenile probation officer, and deputy probation officer, Coach Ty is well versed in providing the assistance and guidance needed to restore relationships and bring individuals back on track. He attended Sacred Heart Cathedral College Preparatory High School in San Francisco and studied psychology and criminal justice from the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. Coach Ty also received certifications in professional mediation and conflict resolution.

Journey Home's other co-founder, Dr. Mark Bell, is an emergency medicine physician. He has affiliations with multiple hospitals within El Segundo, California, including the Alvarado Hospital Medical Center and Centinela Hospital Medical Center. He earned his medical degree at the Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University. Dr. Mark has been a practicing physician for more than 20 years.

Many families today are left unequipped with the resources needed to correct course and maintain relationships. Most people have no education or awareness about intervention techniques that help bring harmony and reconciliation at home. Consequently, families turn into broken homes, and familial bonds get shattered over unresolved hurts and conflicts. Journey Home hopes to change that narrative for the multitudes of families that seek help but often are unable to find it.

Journey Home also offers free support groups for parents and families. The organization also spearheads school initiatives, mentorship programs, and consultations for anyone who looks to heal familial bonds or reconnect with estranged loved ones.

Journey Home places a premium focus on mentoring kids through challenges they face at school and at home. They help the youth traverse through relationship dysfunctions, stressful growth phases, and peer pressure. Also, the organization also works with parents to offer support and guidance on how to guide their children. Above all else, Journey Home hopes to be a beacon or lighthouse for families who "feel lost at sea" by being a present help to those who need it most.

Apart from his work at Journey Home, Coach Ty Mason also runs an elite behavior and intervention management company called Higher Grounds Management. The company helps guide troubled individuals and groups through family intervention, relapse intervention, accountability, mentorship, and coaching services.

To learn more about Journey Home and its various programs, visit the non-profit organization's website

Company: Journey Home and Higher Grounds Management

Email: tmason@highergroundsmgmt.com

Phone number: 805-769-7549

Website: www.yourjourneyhome.organd www.highergroundsmgmt.com

