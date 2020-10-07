Legacy Entertainment: The Rising Powerhouse of Talented Artists

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2020 / Legacy Entertainment was founded in the summer of 2020 by the trio. The rising collaboration has professional experience in sound engineering, music production and national tours. The three artists are strong players in different genres of the music industry. On top of their experience in the music arena, these three musicians know how business works. They are all entrepreneurs running businesses from real estate to website development.

After getting in touch with one another, they all felt magnetically pulled back into the music scene and took a leap of faith to establish Legacy Entertainment. With impressive experience and a vast network of connections at hand, they are quickly on the rise in the industry as they find talented artists with great potential in music.

Being in the industry for many years, the three founding members of Legacy Entertainment have learned the ins and outs of the music business. They saw a gap that had to be filled, and they were committed to becoming the group that bridges talented artists to the opportunities they deserve to have. With that in mind, they made it their mission to build a platform founded on integrity, where artists are served with the respect they deserve, and where everyone involved feels safe and secure.

Recently, Legacy Entertainment signed upcoming artist Meaghan Rose and connected her with multi-platinum A&R and talent manager Joshua Mitchell to help them with their launch to the charts. Meaghan Rose is set to release her debut single "Power&Pain" this October and a full album Rose'ilium in January 2021.

Ultimately, Legacy Entertainment aspires to be an all-in-one center for artist management and development, production, songwriting, and publishing. It also seeks to become a music label later on. With this vision at hand, the three musicians are working on innovations in the workflow, collaborations, and many more ideas to bring artists into stardom. The company is building a team of producers, songwriters, and representatives throughout the United States. Leading this endeavor is Allan Edwards, who has placements in the top 40 charts with reputable artists.

In the future, Legacy Entertainment plans to expand its reach by looking to global talents and signing them in the company. It also seeks to have multiple business divisions, specifically in publishing, production, movie scoring, sports, and artist & brand management. Overall, Legacy Entertainment will play a significant role in transforming talents in the entertainment industry into life-long legacies.

