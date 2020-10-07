EXCHANGE NOTICE, OCTOBER 7, 2020 SHARES (Record Id 148423) AKTIA BANK PLC: INVALIDATION OF SHARES Aktia Bank Plc has invalidated 717,196 shares. The decrease in the number of shares has been entered into the Trade Register on October 7, 2020. The invalidation will be valid in the trading system as of October 8, 2020. Identifiers of Aktia Bank Plc's share: Trading code: AKTIA ISIN code: FI4000058870 Orderbook id: 69423 Number of shares: 69,504,292 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260