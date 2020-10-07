Meet the World's First Charging Ecosystem: SoloQi

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2020 / Since its launch in November 2019, SoloQi-a unique charging system that keeps phones fully functional and charged anywhere at any time-has never disappointed both consumers, investors, and tech enthusiasts alike. Having recently just entered an $11 billion industry, which is set to continue to grow exponentially in the coming years, SoloQi's groundbreaking solutions are poised to further dominate the ever-expanding wireless charging industry.

SoloQi has been a well-known consistent best seller in b8ta stores. It sold out at all the trade shows. It comes as no surprise that the product is being sought out for partnerships and distribution opportunities from the likes of Costco and Apple.

There is a growing demand for SoloQi from different regions, including Australia, the Middle East, Japan, Europe, and Latin America. This demand is prodding the company to seek out additional funds to be able to increase manufacturing and meet the demand.

SoloQi bears a groundbreaking patent of being the first to combine magnetics with wireless technology, in addition to their unique, customizable features made possible using the Mag Pads. The Mag Pad is the secret to the effortless charging experience offered by SoloQi. As it is completely integrated into the wireless technology, the pad ensures proper alignment of a phone unit to the charging spot. It promises to keep phones connected and charged at all times.

Interestingly, the wireless charging market size exceeded USD 11 billion in 2019 and is expected to continue to grow at 14.5% CAGR between 2020 and 2026. This was motivated by the global increase in sales of wearable devices and top-of-the-line smartphones. Additionally, SoloQi is expected to revolutionize the future of wireless charging technology that will completely change the way consumers perceive this groundbreaking tech achievement.

The SoloQi management team is always finding ways to establish local and global distribution deals to give numerous people access to this technology wherever in the world they may be. Product customization is also expected from local distributors who collaborate with brands to add value to products. At present, the company is strengthening partnerships and licensing deals to get ready for when world events are allowed to resume.

It's not a common practice to get people hyped about chargers, but SoloQi is a rare breed. Users who experience these new wireless chargers are raving about the level of convenience and comfort they get to experience as SoloQi users. This company has gained a fluctuation of positive reviews from their community of supporters, as seen on their website and their campaign page on the crowdfunding platform StartEngine, which is why they are offering a "Try Before You Buy" model on their website, claiming that once you try it, you'll understand.

