

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German luxury car maker BMW AG (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) Wednesday reported that its third-quarter total vehicle sales increased 8.6 percent from last year to 675,680 vehicles.



In the third quarter, BMW brand vehicle sales were up 9.8 percent to 585,336 units. The MINI brand delivered sales growth of 1.9 percent. Rolls-Royce sales fell 9.5 percent.



A total of 52,892 motorcycles were sold in the third quarter, an increase of 20.9 percent year-on-year.



The company increased sales by 12.1 percent in its domestic market in the third quarter. In Americas, sales fell 17 percent, while in China, third-quarter sales increased 31.1 percent to 230,612 units.



BMW Group electrified vehicle sales went up 46.6 percent to 54,719 vehicles.



Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, responsible for Customer, Brands, Sales, said, 'Thanks to our strong model line-up, we were able to increase our third-quarter sales year-on-year, despite the lasting effects of the coronavirus pandemic. We are especially pleased with the sales growth of almost 50 percent in electrified vehicles.'



In the first nine months, the company sold 1.64 million premium vehicles, down 12.5 percent reflecting the global impact of the Corona Pandemic.



