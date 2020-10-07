IHF Online LLC: Colorado-Based Industrial Hemp Farms Lowers CBG Oil Prices

CBG oil is a minor cannabinoid, making up only about one part in 100 of the total cannabinoids. CBG or cannabigerol is an abundant part of the plant's early-stage growth.

Research shows that abundant CBG growth may be a pre-curser to some of the more common cannabinoids, such as THC and non-psychoactive CBD. Additional evidence points to the likelihood that CBG may become more valuable in its own right to treat certain conditions.

During its early stages of growth, CBG-A is more prevalent in the hemp plant than later, when it forms other compounds. As scientists study and research the chemical properties of CBG, it is hoped that harvests can be tailored to improve the yield of desired cannabinoid levels. IHF LLC is encouraging the development of these high yield products and others to reach desired levels of the various compounds.

The law of supply and demand has previously affected the high prices applied to a small bottle of CBG tincture. Prices ranging from $50 to $200 are not uncommon. Some prices are reduced when other cannabinoids are combined with CBG. In addition to the relatively small amounts of CBG produced in thousands of hemp biomass pounds, the cost of the specialized equipment required to extract the compound accurately is significant. This factor also results in a higher price to the consumer.

Several methods are being applied with the goal of bringing down the cost of CBG. Cultivators are working on breeding strains of hemp, which are high in CBG levels. This means less biomass of hemp will result in more products. Another technique for cost control is to harvest the hemp plants earlier in the growing cycle deliberately. This captures the CBG-A at its peak levels. The ever increasing interest in CBG is likely to encourage cultivators and manufacturers further to drive the cost down to more affordable levels.

Industrial Hemp Farms is a business-to-business operation that has several divisions. The focus of the business is the buying and selling of hemp biomass, extracts, and flowers. The state-of-the-art processing plant provides CBD extraction operations on a contract basis.

