Yesterday's trading update confirmed the work management has undertaken to transform Sureserve into a smaller, more predictable business has paid off. The performance through the challenges of COVID-19 has demonstrated the resilience of the business. We had trimmed our 2020 revenue estimate from £210m to £201m, but the improving margins result in PBT being nudged up from £9.1m to £9.3m. The gradual re-rating of the shares this year suggests investors are starting to buy in to the turnaround and the improving market position.

