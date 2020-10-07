Flip Hacking Real Estate LLC: Joshua Gayman on Winning the Real Estate Game

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2020 / The real estate market remains to be one of the most profitable investments anyone can make today. But with all of the moving pieces and the markets' volatility, understanding and winning the game in reality can be challenging. Real estate expert and entrepreneur Joshua Gayman, however, makes it look all so easy. Today, the investor genius looks to duplicate his successes by teaching others his tested and proven winning methods in the real estate market.

Joshua picked up his Arizona Real Estate License back in 2009. Immediately, he moved into investing in property market contracts. In his first year, Joshua shaped up like a veteran and closed over fifty transactions.

In total, Joshua Gayman has handled over one thousand property transactions and sold over one hundred million dollars in property. His operations have now turned into a full-time wholesale business in the heart of Scottsdale, Arizona. His team generates six figures monthly allowing him to build up an equity portfolio into millions of dollars worth of properties.

Apart from wholesaling, Josh also invests in property rentals, a venture he started back in 2012. The real estate pro focuses on wholesale and long-term passive income through rentals. Today, Joshua manages four separate property companies: a real estate wholesaling business, an equity portfolio company, a real estate brokerage, and most recently, an education platform for aspiring real estate business owners.

Joshua Gayman completely revolutionized the real estate industry when he launched "Cold Calling On Steroids" back in 2016. The program taught real estate professionals his tried and true systems for scaling and automating cold calls. The training has helped many real estate professionals create legitimate sales and revolutionize their businesses.

He is now following that program up with "Conversion Secrets Mastery," a real estate acquisition guide for anyone who wants to master sales in real estate. As with Cold Calling on Steroids, The course will teach people all the current real estate trends and business must-knows to win in the industry. The training also includes various scripts, templates, and marketing strategies that people can use to come up with big results for their businesses.

In 2017, Joshua Gayman received the honor of being one of the top 100 most influential real estate agents of the year for his contributions in wholesaling and cold calling.

The real estate entrepreneur shares how much his family inspires him to work hard. "I wanted to give them the life they deserve," shares Joshua. Moreover, the real estate educator looks to build a substantial legacy in the real estate field by continually investing in other people's lives by teaching them how to succeed in real estate investing. Today, he inspires and educates more real estate professionals on the best sales and marketing practices, along with up-to-date trends of the property market.

