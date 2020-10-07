Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Allscripts as a Growth and Innovation Leader in the United States Healthcare Data Interoperability Market

Allscripts enables enterprise-level, interoperability-aided EMR workflow adjustments and the subsequent clinical decision-making from a single window

SANTA CLARA, California, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan has identified Allscripts, a global healthcare IT company, as a growth and innovation top-performing leader in the Frost Radar: US Healthcare Data Interoperability Market, 2020. Allscripts demonstrates superior interoperability across the entire HIT ecosystem by enabling the direct integration of third-party clinical decision support applications into the company's platforms through on-premise or cloud deployment models.

The global healthcare data interoperability market is valued at $4.92 billion in 2020, and the US market is projected to contribute $3.3 billion (67.07%). Frost & Sullivan expects departmental interoperability within a health system to remain significant during the COVID-19 pandemic because it facilitates the personalization of administrative, clinical, and financial intervention based on patients' history of COVID-19 or proximity to regional hotspots.

"During and post-COVID-19, Allscripts' EMR, patient engagement, population health management (PHM), and revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions can be made part of an integrated offering that can interface with external health systems, solutions and service providers, at scale and in near-real-time," said Koustav Chatterjee, Healthcare Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan.

"We are honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as an industry pioneer, as this ranking reflects our leadership in innovation and interoperability across the healthcare continuum," said Paul Black, Allscripts Chief Executive Officer. "Each day, our mission is to connect care across patient communities around the globe. At Allscripts, we believe healthcare should be Open, for Everyone."

Frost & Sullivan found that Allscripts has practical, high-impact services that attain higher levels of scale in the United States. Allscripts is poised for further growth by:

Opening API initiatives , which are powered by the largest group of third-party API developers (4,000) in the US.

, which are powered by the largest group of third-party API developers (4,000) in the US. Augmenting its EMR capabilities and integrating cognitive interoperability standards across its HIT workflows.

standards across its HIT workflows. Pioneering enterprise-level, interoperability -aided EMR (Sunrise EMR, TouchWorks EHR) workflow adjustments and the subsequent clinical decision-making from a single window.

-aided EMR (Sunrise EMR, TouchWorks EHR) workflow adjustments and the subsequent clinical decision-making from a single window. Incorporating SMART on FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) across its product portfolio and strongly advocating the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) provisions (under the 21st Century Cures Act) for interoperability and patient access management.

Frost Radar: US Healthcare Data Interoperability Market, 2020 provides results from an in-depth analysis built on a 360-degree research methodology where over 50 companies were evaluated. The team of industry analysts identified 11 industry leaders excelling at innovation, most poised for growth and ripe for investment, and recognizes them in the Frost Radar with insight into their innovative offerings, projected growth rates, strengths, and opportunities for the future.

