

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's trade deficit decreased in August amid a fall in both exports and imports, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Wednesday.



The trade deficit narrowed to EUR 245 million in August from EUR 264 million in the same month last year. In July, the trade deficit was EUR 455 million.



Exports declined 14.8 percent year-on-year in August and imports fell 14.4 percent.



Shipments to the EU countries decreased 14.3 percent in August and imports from them fell 11.8 percent. Exports to countries outside the EU decreased 15.4 percent and imports from those countries declined 17.7 percent.



For the January-August period, the trade deficit was EUR 2.4 billion compared to a EUR 771 million shortfall registered a year ago. Exports declined 16.4 percent and imports decreased 12.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de