

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index rose to a six-month high in August, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 88.8 in August from 86.7 in July.



The latest reading was the highest since February, when it was 91.2.



The coincident index increased to 79.4 in August from 78.3 in the previous month. This was the highest since March.



The lagging index fell to 89.7 in August from 92.4 in the prior month. This was the lowest since March 2011.



