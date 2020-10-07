

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's industrial production decreased in August, data from the Czech statistical office showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production declined a working-day adjusted 5.5 percent year-on-year in August, following a 5.0 percent fall in July. Economists had forecast a 2.8 percent decline.



Manufacturing output declined 5.6 percent yearly in August.



Mining and quarrying output decreased 24.5 percent, while electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning fell 0.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent in August.



Industrial new orders decreased 9.8 percent year-on-year in August.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the construction output decreased a working-day adjusted 9.7 percent annually in August.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, construction output rose 1.4 percent monthly in August.



Another report from the Czech statistical office showed that the trade surplus fell to CZK 7.614 billion in August from CZK 9.233 billion in the same month last year. Economists had forecast a surplus of CZK 12.5 billion.



In July, the trade surplus was CZK 14.353 billion.



Exports declined 5.4 percent annually in August and imports fell 4.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted exports and imports decreased by 2.7 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, in August.



