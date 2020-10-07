

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's industrial production grew in August after falling in the previous month, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 5.9 percent month-on-month in August, after a 5.8 percent fall in July. In June, output rose 5.4 percent.



In the May to August period, production decreased 1.1 percent from the previous three months.



The production in pharmaceutical industry grew 19.5 percent monthly in August. Production of durable goods and non-durable goods rose by 14.3 percent and 10.5 percent, respectively.



Production in the transport industry gained 9.9 percent and those of plastic, glass and concrete industry rose 8.7 percent.



Meanwhile, production in the textile and leather industry, and food, beverage and tobacco fell by 8.0 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.



The industrial turnover fell 0.1 percent monthly in August.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

