

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial production declined at a softer pace in August, data from the statistical office INE showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production declined 5.7 percent annually in August, following a 6.2 percent fall in July.



Production of capital goods declined the most, by 9.9 percent yearly in August and that of consumer goods decreased 6.9 percent. Energy output and intermediate goods output fell 4.8 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial output decreased 5.7 percent in August, following a 6.2 percent decline in the preceding month.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production rose 0.4 percent in August, after a 9.6 percent growth in the prior month.



