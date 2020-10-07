

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's wholesale prices continued to decline in September, data from the from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.



The wholesale price index fell 5.0 percent year-on-year in September, following a 4.0 percent drop in August.



Prices for other mineral oil products declined 34.8 percent annually in September and those of fertilizers and agrochemical products decreased 8.3 percent.



Meanwhile, prices of watches and jewelry grew 20.8 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the wholesale prices decreased 0.8 percent in September, after a 0.1 percent rise in the prior month.



