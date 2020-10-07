NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at

close of business on 6 October 2020 were:

161.58p Capital only

162.44p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the Buyback of 25,000 ordinary shares on 6th October 2020,

the Company has 80,114,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 20,247,261

which are held in treasury.